Sports

IronPigs drop fifth consecutive game to end road trip

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

NORFOLK, Va. - Lehigh Valley's comeback came up just short as they dropped their fifth straight game 4-3 to the Norfolk Tides to end their road trip. 

Norfolk jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Lehigh Valley's comeback began in the sixth when Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double, one of his three hits on the day. 

The IronPigs opportunity to tie and possibly take the lead came in the eighth with the bases loaded, Austin Listi and Jan Hernandez each hit RBI singles to get the deficit to one before the offense stopped. 

Lehigh Valley will enjoy a day off on Monday before coming home to begin a three game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fan walks to plate, Hoskins HR in 11th lifts Phils over Bucs
Associated Press

Fan walks to plate, Hoskins HR in 11th lifts Phils over Bucs

IronPigs drop fifth consecutive game to end road trip

IronPigs drop fifth consecutive game to end road trip

Shane Lowry clinches Claret Jug for first major title
CNN

Shane Lowry clinches Claret Jug for first major title

Peaty smashes world record for men's 100-meter breaststroke
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Peaty smashes world record for men's 100-meter breaststroke

Monmouth Park cancels horse races due to excessive heat
CNN image

Monmouth Park cancels horse races due to excessive heat

Tour de France: Alaphilippe retains lead
2016 Getty Images

Tour de France: Alaphilippe retains lead

Gareth Bale appears close to leaving Real Madrid
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Gareth Bale appears close to leaving Real Madrid

Pacquiao beat Thurman for welterweight crown
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Pacquiao beat Thurman for welterweight crown

South Parkland, Norchester win in legion tournament

South Parkland, Norchester win in legion tournament

Fightins fall, see win streak snapped

Fightins fall, see win streak snapped