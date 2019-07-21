IronPigs drop fifth consecutive game to end road trip

NORFOLK, Va. - Lehigh Valley's comeback came up just short as they dropped their fifth straight game 4-3 to the Norfolk Tides to end their road trip.

Norfolk jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Lehigh Valley's comeback began in the sixth when Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double, one of his three hits on the day.

The IronPigs opportunity to tie and possibly take the lead came in the eighth with the bases loaded, Austin Listi and Jan Hernandez each hit RBI singles to get the deficit to one before the offense stopped.

Lehigh Valley will enjoy a day off on Monday before coming home to begin a three game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday.