IronPigs drop fifth straight game

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Fifth Third Field. The loss was the fifth straight for the Pigs who dropped to 32-35 this season.

The only run for Lehigh Valley in the loss came in the fourth inning when Mitch Walding worked a bases-loaded walk that scored Andrew Romine. That gave the IronPigs a short-lived 1-0 lead as the Mud Hens tied the game in the bottom of that frame.

Toledo took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning via a sacrifice fly that proved to be the difference in the game.

Drew Anderson started for the Pigs and suffered the loss to fall to 0-6 this year. He allowed those two runs in his five innings. He also struck out eight batters in his outing.

The two teams have an early wake-up call on Wednesday as they play at 12:05 p.m.