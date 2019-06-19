BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10 - more >>

Sports

IronPigs drop fifth straight game

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Fifth Third Field. The loss was the fifth straight for the Pigs who dropped to 32-35 this season.

The only run for Lehigh Valley in the loss came in the fourth inning when Mitch Walding worked a bases-loaded walk that scored Andrew Romine. That gave the IronPigs a short-lived 1-0 lead as the Mud Hens tied the game in the bottom of that frame.

Toledo took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning via a sacrifice fly that proved to be the difference in the game.

Drew Anderson started for the Pigs and suffered the loss to fall to 0-6 this year. He allowed those two runs in his five innings. He also struck out eight batters in his outing.

The two teams have an early wake-up call on Wednesday as they play at 12:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Akron takes two wins over Reading

Akron takes two wins over Reading

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record
Martin Rose/Getty Images

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record