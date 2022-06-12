OMAHA, Neb. - The IronPigs ran into a buzzsaw in the final game of a series against Omaha as likely Hall of Fame pitcher Zack Greinke and three relievers shut out Lehigh Valley 10-0 at Werner Park.
Greinke, who has more than 200 wins in his MLB career, allowed just one hit and struck out four over five innings in a rehab start. It didn't get any easier against the Storm Chasers bullpen as Lehigh Valley (34-26) managed only one more hit.
Nick Pratto hit a home run and drove in five for Omaha. Rafael Marchan had both hits for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley will return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with Buffalo.