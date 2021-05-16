MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs found themselves on the wrong side of a pitchers duel Sunday afternoon, falling to the RailRiders 3-1 to drop the series.
The IronPigs found themselves down 1-0 after the fourth inning until Cornelius Randolph scored on a wild pitch to tie things up. The tie wouldn't last long, in the sixth inning the RailRiders scored two runs to secure the win.
Spencer Howard got the start for the IronPigs, allowing only one run in four innings. Howard struck out eight batters and allowed only two hits.
Lehigh Valley will travel to Syracuse for their next series, starting on Tuesday night.