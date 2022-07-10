ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley managed only four hits and lost the final game of its series against Rochester 2-0 in extra innings on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Neither team scored through nine innings, but Andrew Stevenson and Adrian Sanchez scored in the top of the tenth for the only runs of the game.
Leadoff hitter Dalton Guthrie had two singles and a double for the IronPigs and Rafael Marchan had the only other hit.
Lehigh Valley will head to Charlotte to begin a six-game series against the Knights on Tuesday.