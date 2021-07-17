IronPigs Logo

TRENTON, N.J. - A solo home run in the fifth inning was the deciding factor between Lehigh and Buffalo/Trenton on Friday night. The Bisons/Thunder edging out the IronPigs, 4-3. 

The Bisons/Thunder called all of the IronPigs runs in their half of the inning, in both the first and fourth. 

Mickey Moniak hit a sac-fly in to open the scoring in the first inning. Ruben Tejada and Austin Listi drove in the other two runs for the IronPigs. The Bisons/Thunder cancelled out the IronPigs runs each inning they scored. 

Lehigh Valley will look to snap their four game skid on Saturday.