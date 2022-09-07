ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley kicking off their final homestand of the 2022 season on Wednesday night. Worcester in town for six games, and the Red Sox take game one, 3-1.
The IronPigs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, Rafael Marchan hitting into a fielders choice RBI. They would hold that lead until the seventh inning.
Woo-Sox mounting their comeback in the seventh inning, a two-run double giving them the lead for good. They would tack on another run in the eighth inning for added insurance.
Noah Skirrow and Griff McGarry made their AAA debuts in the loss, McGarry is the number four overall prospect for the Phillies.
Skirrow got the start for the IronPigs, tossing six innings of scoreless baseball and allowing just three hits while striking out four. McGarry was tabbed with the loss, allowing all three runs on three hits over two innings.