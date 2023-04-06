ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley drops back-to-back with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving up three late runs in a, 4-2 loss. The IronPigs gave up four unanswered runs after taking a two-run lead.
First inning, Dalton Guthrie launches his first home run of the season over the left field wall. Fast forward to the fourth inning, Vimael Machin with his second home run of the season, sending one out to right.
Those two home runs would be half of the IronPigs hits for the night.
Ryan Weber and Matt Krook combining for nine strikeouts on the night for the RailRiders. Weber recording six over four innings, Krook earning the win with three strikeouts over three innings.
The RailRiders would cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning, an RBI single by Jose Godoy. Top of the eighth the game went sideways for the IronPigs, giving up three runs and the lead.
Oswaldo Peraza with an RBI double to tie things up followed by a throwing error and a hit by pitch.
Lehigh Valley falls to, 3-2 on the season.