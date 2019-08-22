IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs dropped their fourth straight game, third in a row to Syracuse 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Maikel Franco drove in the IronPigs only run of the game in the fifth inning, an RBI double. Enyel De Los Santos started the game strong striking out five batters through six innings and allowing only one run.

Lehigh Valley will look to avoid the sweep in this four game series on Thursday night.

(Video Courtesy: Service Electric)