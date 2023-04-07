ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh drops its third straight game of the opening home stand to rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders scoring two late runs for the, 6-5 win Friday night.
The IronPigs jumped out to an early lead once again in the series, Dalton Guthrie with an RBI triple and Vimael Machin a follow-up RBI double in the first for the, 2-0 lead.
Next two innings that lead would evaporate, the RailRiders combining to put up four runs between the second and third innings.
After getting one back in the fifth, John Hicks would line a two-run double to give the IronPigs a, 5-4 lead late in the game. Hicks would finish the game with three RBIs.
Once more the RailRiders with an immediate response. Eighth inning, the RailRiders would drive in two runs of their own to grab the lead right back en route to the win.
