IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 01:03 AM EDT

GWINNETT, Ga. - The IronPigs dropped game three of their four game series to the Strippers on Wednesday night, 6-3. 

Lehigh Valley got out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the third inning, unfortunately those were the only runs they produced. Jan Hernandez lead the way offensively for the IronPigs with two RBIs. 

On the mound Ramon Rosso got the start, he got a no decision after five innings allowing three runs and striking out five. 

The IronPigs will go for the series win tomorrow night in Gwinnett. 

