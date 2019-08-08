Sports

IronPigs earn 2-1 win over Bats

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Louisville Bats 2-1 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs (55-58) scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning via a wild pitch by Louisville's Joel Kuhnel that allowed Jose Pirela to cross the plate.

The game began after a 97-minute rain delay.

Lehigh Valley's first run came via an RBI single by Logan Morrison in the first inning. The Bats went on to tie the game in the sixth inning.

Dan Straily went seven innings in his start for the IronPigs. He retired the first 11 batters he faced. JD Hammer earned the win.

The two teams face off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

