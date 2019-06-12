Sports

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs used a strong start from Enyel De Los Santos to earn a 5-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. With the win, the IronPigs get above .500 again with a 31-30 record.

De Los Santos struck out six batters and pitched five scoreless innings in his start. He earned the win to improve to 3-2 this year.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening frame. Mitch Walding and Damek Tomscha both hit two-run singles to get the scoring started early. Walding homered in the eighth inning to make it a 5-0 lead before the stripers plated their lone run in the ninth inning.

Luke Leftwich, Tom Windle, and Kyle Dohy helped preserve the lead in relief out of the bullpen. Yacksel Rios recorded the save, his sixth this season.

The two teams are slated to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

NDGP cruises into PIAA title game

NDGP cruises into PIAA title game

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

Spring-Ford softball falls in state semis

Spring-Ford softball falls in state semis

Hamburg falls 3-0 to Selinsgrove

Hamburg falls 3-0 to Selinsgrove

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

Fightins, SeaWolves split Tuesday twinbill

Fightins, SeaWolves split Tuesday twinbill

Kingery's 3-run homer lifts Phillies over D'Backs 7-4

Kingery's 3-run homer lifts Phillies over D'Backs 7-4

Alonso helps Mets gain split; Voit lifts Yanks in opener

Alonso helps Mets gain split; Voit lifts Yanks in opener

Souderton silences Neshaminy, heads to title game

Souderton silences Neshaminy, heads to title game

New PIAA playoff legislation officially introduced

New PIAA playoff legislation officially introduced