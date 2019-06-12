IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs used a strong start from Enyel De Los Santos to earn a 5-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. With the win, the IronPigs get above .500 again with a 31-30 record.

De Los Santos struck out six batters and pitched five scoreless innings in his start. He earned the win to improve to 3-2 this year.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening frame. Mitch Walding and Damek Tomscha both hit two-run singles to get the scoring started early. Walding homered in the eighth inning to make it a 5-0 lead before the stripers plated their lone run in the ninth inning.

Luke Leftwich, Tom Windle, and Kyle Dohy helped preserve the lead in relief out of the bullpen. Yacksel Rios recorded the save, his sixth this season.

The two teams are slated to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.