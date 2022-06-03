MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs received strong pitching all night but only managed enough offense in game one of a doubleheader split with Scranton/Wilkes Barre at PNC Field.
Lehigh Valley teed off with a three-run home run by Rafael Marchan and a grand slam by Jorge Bonafacio to jump out to a 9-0 lead in the opening game en route to a 9-2 victory. Starter Bailey Falter struck out nine batters to earn his second win of the season.
In the second game, five Lehigh Valley pitchers scattered four hits but the RailRiders' Jose Peraza hit a two-run single in the sixth inning of a 2-1 victory. Dustin Peterson stole home for the IronPigs lone run of the nightcap.
The two teams will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.