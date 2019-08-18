Sports

IronPigs earn fourth straight win

Pigs edge Indians, 3-2

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Indianapolis Indians 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. The victory allows the Pigs to match their season-best mark for consecutive wins.

Ramon Rosso shined in his start for Lehigh Valley. He earned the win as he struck out eight batter. He is now 2-2 this year.

Another streak was extended in Saturday's contest as well. Phil Gosselin pushed hit hitting streak to seven games with a two-run single in the second inning. A bases loaded walk in the ninth inning that allowed Austin Listi to cross the plate was the IronPigs other run and the difference in the game.

The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

