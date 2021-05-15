MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs posted a 5-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. With the win the Pigs improved to 7-4 this season.
The IronPigs built a 5-0 lead and held off a comeback effort by the RailRiders to earn the victory. Lehigh Valley took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single by C.J. Chatham than an RBI groundout in the third frame by Ryan Cordell made it 3-0.
Travis Jankowski logged a two-run single in the top of the fourth frame for the IronPigs to give them that 5-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the fourth is when the RailRiders began their comeback.
The Pigs' bullpen held on for the win with Neftali Feliz earning the save, his first of the season.
The two teams are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.