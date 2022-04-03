ALLENTOWN - In a tune-up for the minor league season that begins this week, the Philadelphia Phillies top two affiliates got together for an exhibition game on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
Triple-A Lehigh Valley scored four runs early and held on for a 4-3 win over Double-A Reading.
The event was also for the benefit of a good cause as the proceeds from all ticket revenue will go to the IronPigs Charities to help provide educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth.
The IronPigs get the regular season underway on Tuesday when they host Columbus in a six-game series. Reading opens at home on Friday night against the Somerset Patriots at First Energy Stadium.