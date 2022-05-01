MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley picked up a series win on Sunday as they defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9-3 at PNC Field.
Bryson Stott was 2-for-2 in the game and drove in the tying run in the eighth inning. Darick Hall kept up his torrid pace with his 10th home run and leads the International League with 29 RBI.
Braeden Ogle picked up his first win of the season with 1-1/3 innings of scoreless relief. The IronPigs will take their four-game winning streak to Syracuse for a series that begins on Tuesday.