IronPigs fall below .500 after 9-2 loss

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-2 on Saturday evening. The loss dropped the Pigs to 29-30 this season and below .500 for the first time since opening night of the season. The Bisons scored six runs in the first two innings to cruise to the win.

Tyler Viza started the game for Lehigh Valley, but didn't last long. He went 1 2/3 innings and gave up all six runs. He fell to 0-5 after suffering the loss.

Damek Tomscha hit two solo home runs in the game, which was all the scoring the IronPigs mustered in the contest.

The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

