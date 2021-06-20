WORCESTER, Ma. - A three-run home run in the tenth inning walks it off for the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs dropped their fourth straight game with a 5-2 loss.
The IronPigs grabbed an early lead on a Darick Hall RBI single in the first inning. Their 1-0 lead would hold up for two innings before the Red Sox tied it up.
Ryan Cordell would hit a solo home run, his ninth of the season, in the fifth to give the lead back to the IronPigs. Following inning the Red Sox would tie things up again.
On the mound to start the game for the IronPigs was Adonis Medina, he allowed two runs through five and two-thirds innings and struck out seven.
The IronPigs get Monday off before returning home to start a series against the rival RailRiders on Tuesday night.