TRENTON, N.J. - Mother nature making her mark on Thursday night, and again on Friday night. Lehigh Valley and Trenton only managing to complete one of their two games, the second suspended until Saturday night.
Game one saw back and forth runs until the late innings when the Thunder tacked on three more for a 5-2 win.
Matt Vierling and Dalton Guthrie accounted for the only two IronPigs runs in the first and second innings of the loss. The Thunder matched each run and then added three between the fifth and sixth innings.
Game two was stopped in the top of the fifth inning due to inclement weather. The Thunder hold a 4-1 lead, the game will be finished prior to the start game five in the series on Saturday night.