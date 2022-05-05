SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley bounces back in a big way, putting up 14 runs on Thursday night in a, 14-2 win over Syracuse in game three.
At least five IronPigs batters had two RBIs, Bryson Stott and Donny Sands each finishing the game with three RBIs.
The closest the Mets got in this one, 3-1 after the third inning. The IronPigs would run away with it from there, tacking one three more runs in the top of the fourth after the Mets tried to climb back in.
In the eighth inning is when this one was blown open, the IronPigs putting up five runs in the frame.
Michael Mariot getting the start and earning the win, allowing just six hits and two runs in six innings of work.