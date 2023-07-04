MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs escaped a bases-loaded no-out jam in the ninth inning and held off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at PNC Field.
Lehigh Valley broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth on an RBI single by Rafael Marchan and Scott Kingery added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly. The RailRiders scratched out a run in the bottom half of the inning but could not find the equalizer despite loading the bases in the ninth.
Jacob Barnes earned the win in relied for the IronPigs and Andrew Bellatti earned his third save. The teams will play the second game of the series on Wednesday night.