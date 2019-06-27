Sports

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:47 PM EDT

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - IronPigs were hopping to turn things around at home against Rochester after a rough road trip, but Rochester would go off for 19 runs and the win. 

Lehigh Valley found themselves in an early 6-0 hole going into the third inning. The IronPigs climbed back later in the game and got within four runs through six before Rochester went off in the seventh inning. 

Both teams will take to the diamond in their short series finale tomorrow night at Coca-Cola Park. 

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Bruce's double vs. old team lifts Phils over Mets 5-4 in 10

Bruce's double vs. old team lifts Phils over Mets 5-4 in 10

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Trenton come back to beat Fightins, win series

Trenton come back to beat Fightins, win series

Reading, Long Island play to 1-1 draw

Reading, Long Island play to 1-1 draw

Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Associated Press

Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2

Nazareth captures 2nd straight Holy Family title

Nazareth captures 2nd straight Holy Family title

Elliot returning to Flyers on a 1 year deal

Elliot returning to Flyers on a 1 year deal

New law lets California suspend a horse race for safety reasons
Harry How/Getty Images

New law lets California suspend a horse race for safety reasons

NHL mascot gives young fan custom prosthetic
CNN image

NHL mascot gives young fan custom prosthetic

Mutombo helps CDC with Ebola PSA
CNN image

Mutombo helps CDC with Ebola PSA