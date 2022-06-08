OMAHA, Ne. - Lehigh Valley wins their fourth straight, 4-2 over Omaha on Wednesday night.
The IronPigs scored four runs in the fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit en route to the victory. Dustin Peterson launched a three-run shot over the left field wall to give the Pigs the lead, it was his sixth home run of the year.
Later in the inning, Jorge Bonifacio would draw a bases loaded walk to bring home the fourth run.
Six pitchers combined to strikeout 11 Stormchasers batters, and allowed just five hits. Jake Newberry got the win, his first of the year, allowing no hits and striking out three over two innings of work.