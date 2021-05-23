SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs closed out their road trip with a win, and series win, over the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon, 7-2. The IronPigs taking four out of the six games.
The IronPigs scored the three runs in the third, and another three in the sixth inning to grab ahold of the lead and never look back. Ryan Cordell smacked a three-run homer in the sixth to break the game open.
Cornelius Randolph added two RBIs earlier in the game with a bases clearing double. On the mound for the ironPigs was Bailey Falter, earning the win over five innings pitched. Falter allowed only three hits while striking out seven, and not allowing a run.
Lehigh Valley returns home for a six game series against Worcester starting Tuesday.