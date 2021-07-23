ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's Dalton Guthrie has been swinging one of the hottest bats on the team as of late, currently riding a 12-game hitting streak.
In 28 games with the IronPigs this season, Guthrie holds a .350 average with 13 extra base hits, all doubles. A majority of those doubles coming during his recent hit streak, 10 over the last 12 games.
Guthrie prides himself on his style of play, always giving it his all when he steps on the field. He seems to only have one gear, and it's playing at full speed at all times.
His style of play is a direct reflection of his father, former big league pitcher, Mark Guthrie.