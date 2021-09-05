ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley salvaged the end of their series against Syracuse with a win on Sunday night, 9-6. The IronPigs got two late runs on wild pitches to help protect their lead.
Through four innings, it was all Lehigh valley, holding a 7-2 advantage after four innings. Logan Moore and T.J. Rivera getting things going in the second inning two singles combining to drive in three runs.
C.J. Chatham would add to the lead in the third with another RBI single, Adonis Medina and Nick Maton pushing the lead further ahead in the fourth. Medina with yet another RBI single for the IronPigs, and Maton launched a two-run home run.
The Mets would begin to climb back into this one down the stretch, but their comeback would be halted in the ninth.
Lehigh Valley heads up north for a six game series against Worcester starting Tuesday.