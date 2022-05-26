ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley wins back-to-back over Worcester with a, 2-1 win on Thursday night.
11 IronPigs pitchers combined to throw 11 strikeouts in the win over the Red Sox. The only run they allowed came in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a brief lead.
Yairo Munoz tied the game up with a solo home in the bottom of the fourth inning. Scott Kingery brought in the winning run in the fifth, with a RBI single.
Lehigh Valley will look to earn at least a series split with a win on Friday.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)