IronPigs' Hernandez reflects at season's midpoint

Jul 11, 2019

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jan Hernandez of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs took some time to reflect on the first half of the season for the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies as the players had a few days off for the all-star break this past week. Hernandez talked about his favorite moment, his performance, and the team's success.

The Pigs return to action on Thursday evening on the road for a doubleheader which starts a long road trip for Lehigh Valley as the second half of the season begins.

