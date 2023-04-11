DURHAM, N.C. - Lehigh Valley opened their southern road trip with a series opening win over Durham on Tuesday morning. The IronPigs holding on for a, 6-4 victory.
Cristopher Sanchez logged a rehab start, going four innings and allowing no hits while striking out six Bulls batters.
It would be Noah Skirrow earning the win on the mound the IronPigs though, pitching nearly four innings as well. Skirrow allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out three batters.
The IronPigs would jump out to an early lead and build on it from there in the close win. Jordan Qsar getting things going with a sac-fly in the second inning, one of his two RBIs on the day.
Qsar also accounted for one of two IronPigs home runs on the day.
The fifth through the ninth innings, the IronPigs would record one-run in each to continue to push their lead and hold off the Bulls. Dalton Guthrie and Simon Muzziotti would record RBI doubles in the fifth and sixth. In the seventh, Weston Wilson would record one of his two RBIs with an RBI single.
In the eighth and ninth, Qsar and Wilson would each hit solo home runs to help keep the IronPigs on top en route to the win.