ROCHESTER, N.Y. - T.J. Zeuch and three IronPigs relievers combined to shut down Rochester bats in a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Innovative Field.
Scott Kingery put Lehigh Valley (2-0) in fron with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Red Wings answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame but Ben Bowden, Jeremy Walker and Trey Cobb held the hosts without a hit over the final four innings.
The IronPigs pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the eighth as Kingery hit a one-out triple and scored on Kody Clemens RBI single.
The teams are scheduled to play the final game of the abbreviated season-opening three-game set on Sunday afternoon.