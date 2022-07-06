ALLENTOWN - Heading into Wednesday night's contest with Rochester, the IronPigs hold a 9-4 mark against the Red Wings so far this season. At 43-36, Lehigh Valley finds themselves in a three-way tie with Jacksonville and Worcester for first place in the International League East.
Midway through the season, the IronPigs are ranked fourth in the League in hitting with a .774 on base plus slugging percentage, and are ranked 16th in pitching with a 4.95 ERA.
"We've got a great group of guys here," said pitcher Jeff Singer. "I think it's just been our team togetherness and everything that's really kept us on this good path right now. The guys here are just keeping everyone accountable and we're just having a lot of fun with it. The coaching staff has been great, and then a lot of the older guys have really kind of took the helm and have been helping us younger guys out."
Kent Emmanuel looks for his first win of the season as he makes his third start for the IronPigs tonight. He'll be opposed by Cade Cavalli, who's searching for his first victory since June 4th. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on Rock Appreciation Night - where everything associated with rocks will be appreciated.