ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 5-4 victory over Buffalo on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Aramis Garcia and Jim Haley each drove in a pair of runs and Darick Hall added a solo home run in the fifth as Lehigh Valley went out in front 5-0. The Bisons closed the deficit to one run when Luis De Los Santos led off the ninth with a home run but Ben Bowden struck out Cam Eden to end the game.
The IronPigs moved into a first-place tie atop the IL East Division second half standings and will try to take the series with a win on Sunday afternoon.