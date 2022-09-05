ALLENTOWN - The Labor Day contest between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Thursday. Both games will be seven innings with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Tickets from tonight’s game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season or any home game in 2023.