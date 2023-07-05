With a 40-40 mark at this juncture, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are past the halfway point of their 150 game International League schedule. The team takes on a familiar foe on Wednesday as they get ready to take on their geographic rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field.
"We have a really good lineup and we have a really good pitching staff," said third baseman Drew Ellis. "Hopefully we can go on a stretch in the second half and put some wins together."
The teams meet in the second game of the six-game series with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.