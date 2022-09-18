ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Red Wings put up four runs in the first inning and went on to rout Lehigh Valley 12-2 on Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.
Rochester banged out 22 hits and won five of six in the series against the IronPigs. Jake Alu did plenty of damage with four hits and four RBI, including a three-run home run.
Johan Camargo and Jorge Bonifacio had RBI for Lehigh Valley (73-67) with Bonafacio hitting his 13th home run of the season in the ninth inning.
The IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park for the final homestand of the regular season against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beginning on Tuesday.