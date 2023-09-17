ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Darick Hall had three hits, including a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, but the IronPigs lost 8-7 in 13 innings to Rochester on Sunday at Innovative Field.
Hall led off the top of the ninth with his 18th home run of the season but the Red Wings got the equalizer in the bottom half of the inning on a Brady Lindsly sacrifice fly. After three scoreless frames, the hosts walked it off on a Darren Baker sacrifice fly in the 13th.
First place Durham also lost so Lehigh Valley remains two behind in the International League standings as they get set to close out the regular season with a six-game home series against Worcester.