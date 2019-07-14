IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley takes three out of five from Rochester after dropping Sunday afternoons game 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

The IronPigs jumped out to a three run lead in the first inning when Austin Listi launched a three run shot over the wall. Jan Hernandez broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a RBI single.

Damon Jones got the start for the IronPigs, over 5.1 innings pitched Jones allowed two runs on two hits while striking out six.

Lehigh Valley continues this road trip with a four game series in Gwinnett starting Monday night.