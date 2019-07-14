Sports

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley takes three out of five from Rochester after dropping Sunday afternoons game 5-4 in walk-off fashion. 

The IronPigs jumped out to a three run lead in the first inning when Austin Listi launched a three run shot over the wall. Jan Hernandez broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a RBI single. 

Damon Jones got the start for the IronPigs, over 5.1 innings pitched Jones allowed two runs on two hits while striking out six. 

Lehigh Valley continues this road trip with a four game series in Gwinnett starting Monday night. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

Djokovic saves match points, beats Federer in historic Wimbledon final
2019 Getty Images

Updated Djokovic saves match points, beats Federer in historic Wimbledon final

Djokovic celebrates Wimbledon win by eating handful of grass
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic celebrates Wimbledon win by eating handful of grass

New Zealand set England 242 to win Cricket World Cup
2019 Getty Images

New Zealand set England 242 to win Cricket World Cup

Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals

Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals

Secret deodorant to help address women's soccer pay gap
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Secret deodorant to help address women's soccer pay gap

Explaining cricket, the world's second-most popular sport
Getty Images

Explaining cricket, the world's second-most popular sport

Soto's homer in 9th lifts Nationals over Phillies 4-3

Soto's homer in 9th lifts Nationals over Phillies 4-3

Wanderers walk off with Game 1 of NorCo championship series

Wanderers walk off with Game 1 of NorCo championship series