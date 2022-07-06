ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs success this season against Rochester did not continue on Wednesday night as the Red Wings shut out the hosts 4-0 at Coca-Cola Park.
Jake Noll provided all of the offense that Rochester and starter Cade Cavalli would need with a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run double in the third.
Cavalli would strike out seven over seven, two-hit innings as Lehigh Valley (43-37) was held scoreless for the fourth time this season.
The two teams will play the third game of the series on Thursday night.