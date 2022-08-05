ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs managed only three hits and had their five-game win streak snapped in a 6-3 loss to Syracuse on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Mets built a 4-0 lead but Lehigh Valley (57-46) cut the lead in half following Jorge Bonifacio's 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Connor Grey allowed only one run over six innings to earn the win for Syracuse and Bailey Falter took the loss for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley will try to start another win streak on Saturday when they host the Mets at 6:35 p.m.