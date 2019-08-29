Sports

IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 01:16 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs fell to the Mets 8-3 on Wednesday evening in Syracuse, dropping the final series with the Mets. 

Andrew Listi had a productive night at the plate for the IronPigs going 3-for-4 and he drove in two of the three runs with a two-run home run in the second inning. Phil Gosselin drove in the other Pigs run with an RBI double. 

Lehigh Valley will look to avoid losing three out of four against the Mets in their series finale Thursday night. 

