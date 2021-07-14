TRENTON, N.J. - A five-run sixth inning by Buffalo/Trenton, buries Lehigh Valley in game two. The Bisons/Thunder earned their second straight win on the IronPigs, 9-2 on Wednesday night.
A two-run double and solo home run in the first inning gave the Bisons/Thunder an early 3-0 lead. They'd add to it with one run in the fourth, another solo home run.
The IronPigs would cut the deficit in half with two runs in the fifth. Mickey Moniak driving in one run with an RBI single, the second run crossing the plate thanks to a wild pitch.
In the sixth, the Bisons/Thunder would hit their third home run of the game, a three-run shot, part of a five-run inning to put the game out of reach.
All three ironPigs pitchers struggling on the mound in the loss, each one giving up at least two runs. Chase Anderson got the start and picked up the loss tossing three and two-thirds innings.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back Thursday night in game three.