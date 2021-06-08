ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs opened their homestand against Rochester with a 4-2 win on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings jumped out to the 2-0 lead through the top half of the fourth thanks to back-to-back home runs. Nick Maton gets a run back for the IronPigs in the bottom half with an RBI single.
One inning later, Darick Hall gives the IronPigs the lead for good for a two-run double. Austin Listi would add an insurance run in the seventh with a solo home run of his own.
Game two of this series starts at 7:05 PM on Wednesday night.