ALLENTOWN - Retiring pitcher Aaron Barrett and six other pitchers combined on a six-hitter as Lehigh Valley (43-36) opened a series against Rochester with a 5-1 win on Monday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Barrett, a 34-year-old righthander, announced his intention to retire via social media over the weekend. The 2019 World Series champion while a member of the Nationals threw a scoreless first inning and struck out one.
Daniel Robertson snapped a 1-1 tie with a bases-loaded double in the sixth inning and came around to score on an RBI single by Ali Castillo.
The two teams will resume the six-game series on Wednesday.