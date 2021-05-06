ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs won 5-4 in 10 innings in walk-off fashion over the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs are out to the first 3-0 start in franchise history.
All three victories so far in 2021 have come in walk-off fashion for Lehigh Valley.
On Thursday night, C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single in the extra frame to earn the home win.
Rochester jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the in second the Pigs plated three runs to tie the game. The Red Wings took a 4-3 lead in the third inning and carried that into the ninth when the IronPigs tied the game up to force extra innings.
The two teams are scheduled to face off on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy: TV2 Sports