NEW YORK - Lehigh Valley IronPigs outfielder Jake Cave has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week ending May 28, the minor league baseball league office announced on Monday.
Cave played in all six games as the IronPigs won four of six against Buffalo. The left-handed slugger went 9-for-19 (.474) with five doubles and three homers, driving in seven runs while scoring 11 runs. For the week, Cave ranked fifth in the International League in batting average, first in runs scored, T-1 in doubles, T-2 in homers, second in OBP, first in SLG, and first in OPS.
He is the second straight Lehigh Valley player to earn Player of the Week honors, joining third baseman Drew Ellis who was recognized for the week of May 15-21.