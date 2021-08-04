ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Opportunity knocked and Charlie Tilson opened the door, the Lehigh Valley outfielder has made the most of his time with the IronPigs since joining the club in June.
Tilson is currently hitting .304 with 17 RBIs in a span of 32 games. Most recently, he drove in two runs on Tuesday night to help the IronPigs win their third straight.
2020 was an odd year in sports, for Tilson he found ways to stick around the game. He coached collegiately at Northwestern, played in a Mexican league and had been with the Long Island Ducks before coming to the Lehigh Valley.
The opportunity that has been presented to Tilson is being taken head-on. The outfielder has been to the big league before, in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, and he is working his way back there, again.