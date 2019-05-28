IronPigs, PawSox doubleheader pushed to Wednesday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The doubleheader schedule for Tuesday evening between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium was postponed due to rain that fell on Tuesday and the expectation for more inclement weather Tuesday night. A doubleheader is now set for Wednesday.

Wednesday's twinbill is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. That doubleheader will make up one game from Tuesday's slate and the other will be made up on another date that is yet to be determined.

The teams were set to begin their series on Tuesday evening, but will have to wait for Wednesday. They are scheduled to play a three-game set, two of the contests being on Wednesday.