ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley extended their winning streak to four games with a, 7-1 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night. Jorge Bonifacio and Darick Hall paced the IronPigs offense.
The IronPigs had built up a 6-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning to help cruise to victory. Hall driving in all two of his runs with a ground-rule double in the first, Bonifacio lacing a three-run double in the fourth.
Five pitchers combined to allow just four hits, while striking out 14 Bisons batters. Jakob Hernandez picking up the win after pitching two innings, sixth and seventh, allowing just one hit and striking out four.
Lehigh Valley will look to make it five in a row on Thursday night.